APPS
- Chips & Queso$4.99
- Chips & Salsa$1.99
- Chips & Guac$6.99
- Loaded Fries
Heaping pile of fries topped with shredded cheese, sour cream, house sauce, pico and topped with choice of carne asada, caritas, pollo, chorizo or shrimp then topped with queso.$7.99
- Quesadilla
Choice of carne asada, pollo, carnitas or shrimp, shredded mozzarella, pico with side of sour cream and house cream sauce.$10.99
- Nachos
Heaping pile of chips topped with ground beef, shredded cheese and melted queso, pico, jalapeños, cilantro and topped with jalapeño ranch and sour cream.$8.99
TACOS
- Street Tacos
A la carte 4 inch tortillas with choice of chopped asada, carnitas carnitas, pollo, chorizo or shrimp topped with cilantro, onion, creamy guacamole and queso fresco. Pollo, Asada, Carnitas or Shrimp.
- Surf & Turf Tacos
Three corn tortillas with carne asada & shrimp, asadero cheese, cabbage blend, onion, cilantro, creamy guacamole and lime aioli.$11.99
- The Enchilada Tacos
Three corn tortillas with grilled shrimp and chile de arbol, tomato, onion and cilantro with melted asadero cheese with chipotle aioli and like.$10.99
- Birria Lucia Tacos
Three corn tortillas dipped in barrio broth tossed on the grill loaded with asadero cheese, shredded beef, red onion and cilantro. Served with broth for dipping.$12.99
- Pastor Tacos
Chipped pastor, onion & cilantro, creamy guacamole and lime.$9.99
BURRITOS
- House Favorite Burrito
Largo flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, pico, shredded cheese, jalapeño cream sauce and filled with choice of carne asada, carnitas or pollo. Rolled in asadero cheese and topped with salsa verde, jalapeño cream sauce and sour cream.$10.99
- Birria Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with rice, asadero cheese, cilantro & onion. Deep fried and served with side of birria soup.$12.99
- San Diego burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of carne asada, pastor or pollo, fries, shredded cheese blend, guacamole, sour cream, black beans and pico.$11.99
- Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo, egg, shredded cheese, poblano rice, sour cream and salsa rojo.$9.99
- Surf & Turf Burrito
Large flour tortilla loaded with carne asada, shrimp, rice, cabbage blend, chipotle aioli, cilantro, onion and shredded cheese blend.$13.99
- Diablo Burrito
Spicy shrimp, poblano rice, green & red peppers, onions, jalapeños and jalapeño ranch. Served with a side of spicy queso.$11.99
SIDES
- Chip Refill
- Fries$4.00
- Small Queso$1.00
- Large Queso$4.00
- Small Red Salsa
- Large Red Salsa$2.00
- Small Verde Salsa$0.25
- Large Verde Salsa$3.00
- Small Spicy Salsa$0.50
- Large Spicy Salsa$3.00
- Small Guac$1.00
- Large Guac$5.00
- Ranch$0.50
- Jalapeno Ranch$0.50
- BBQ$0.50
- Jalapeños$0.75
- ADD Pollo$4.00
- ADD Carne Asada$5.00
- ADD Pastor$5.00
- ADD Shrimp$5.00